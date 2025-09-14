Mumbai Rail Division seeks removal of dog box from guard's coach over operational safety concerns

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Mumbai Rail Division wants the oversized dog boxes kept in the guard's cabin for carrying passengers' pets to be shifted elsewhere on the train, saying these posed a threat to safe train operations and were a matter of health concern.

Dog boxes are provided in guard coaches, also known as brake vans or seating cum luggage rake (SLR) coaches of mail and express trains, allowing passengers to carry their pets on the journey, with the payment of a fee.

"Among several other challenges, these oversized boxes cause inconvenience to guards in observing signals," an official said.

A couple of days earlier, a senior divisional officer wrote to the Central Railway Zone headquarters, urging them to draw the ministry's attention to the issue.

"There are certain concerns regarding the inconvenience faced by the train managers during the course of their work while carrying goat/sheep in the dog box provided in the air-conditioned SLR of the Mail Express trains.

"Hence, it is urged to review the instructions regarding the booking of pet animals in the dog box," the senior divisional officer said in his letter.

He added that irregular and oversized dog boxes in the AC SLRs cause inconvenience to train managers in observing signals displayed by station staff, gatemen and passing trains, rendering it impractical for them to perform their essential duties.

The officer also stated that the oversized dog box covers nearly half of the already small side window, further restricting visibility.

Raising the health concern, he stated that the continuous inhalation of the unpleasant odour emanating from the animals, along with their urine and faeces in an air-conditioned environment, creates a deplorable working environment, which may lead to various health complications, particularly in the absence of any cross-ventilation.

"Negligible revenues are generated from such bookings," he wrote.

Earlier, the All India Guards Council (AIGC), a registered trade union for train managers, had written multiple letters to the Railway Ministry, demanding the removal of the dog box, citing the inconvenience it caused in train operations.

SP Singh, a former general secretary of AIGC, said that after introducing LHB AC coaches, provisions were made for carrying pet animals in the guards' coaches only.

"Since 2023, the council has been raising this issue with the Railway Board. Besides inconvenience and health concerns, the oversized boxes create hindrances in the smooth working of train managers and cause safety concerns as well," he said, demanding that these boxes be relocated elsewhere.

Train managers said that since train coaches are interconnected with the vestibule, the consignee of the pets frequently disturbs them by visiting the Guard's coach either to feed or provide water to their pets.

"After looking at the owner, the pets start barking and continue with howling, yelping and yipping even after the owner leaves the cabin. It is irritating for a train manager who is on safety-related duty," a guard said. PTI JP NSD NSD