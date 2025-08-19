Mumbai rain fury: 350 persons shifted as Mithi river swells

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Nearly 350 persons from Mumbai's Kurla area were shifted to safer locations as the Mithi river in the city swelled after torrential rains on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation and said the civic chief told him that the city received nearly 200 mm rainfall in just six hours.

The Mithi river in Mumbai has swelled after continuous heavy rain for the last few days and as a result, some areas along its banks witnessed water-logging, according to officials.

A video of the Mithi river, possibly shot from a bridge near the Powai lake, showed the furious flow of the water.

The swelling of the Mithi river and high tide generally lead to waterlogging in the downstream thickly populated areas like Kurla and Sakinaka, besides railway tracks and areas near the Mumbai airport.

"In Mumbai, the rain continues unabated, with an average of more than 150 mm of rainfall recorded from 4 AM to 11 AM today. The suburbs have seen even higher amounts. The water level of the Mithi River has risen to 3.9 meters, and 350 residents from Kurla Krantinagar have been relocated to safer places," the CMO said in a post on X.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is continuously reviewing the situation, and the Municipal Commissioner is keeping a close watch on the circumstances," it added.

Authorities have appealed to residents in vulnerable stretches near the Mithi river to remain alert and avoid venturing into the flooded zones.

"Due to the excessive rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have shifted some 300 persons to safer locations as a precautionary measure," Deputy CM Shinde told reporters.

"Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) received heavy rainfall. I spoke to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarani who told me that in six hours, nearly 200 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. In 24 hours, the downpour was 300 mm. I came here to review the Mithi river's situation. Its bed has swollen and officials are working to ease the flow," he said.

As many as 525 pumps, 10 mini pumping stations and six main pumping stations were operational to drain out the water, Shinde said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who earlier visited the disaster management control room to take stock of the situation, said, "Prima facie, some 10 lakh hectares of agricultural land in Maharashtra has got submerged due to widespread showers in the state. The damage assessment process will start once the rain intensity reduces." According to officials, some holding ponds created by the civic body have also overflowed due to the heavy rains.

With the catchment areas of Vihar, Tulsi and Powai lakes receiving incessant showers since the last four days and reservoirs filled up to the brim, the excess water has been flowing into the Mithi river, leading to a rise in its level, according to officials.

The civic and disaster management teams were closely monitoring the situation of the Mithi river, which flows through the densely populated areas such as Kurla, Saki Naka, Andheri and BKC before draining into the Arabian Sea at Mahim causeway, an official said.

Flooding has been reported in low-lying stretches along the river, including Kurla and nearby areas.

The civic body has put up pumps and deployed staff to drain out the excess water, the official said.

Locals said the Mithi river water entered the Kranti Nagar area in Kurla on Tuesday morning, prompting the authorities to evacuate several residents.

The Mithi river has not yet crossed it danger mark of 4.2 metres. Earlier in the day, it level 3.9 metres, but receded to 3.7 metres around noon, a civic official said, adding nearly 350 persons were evacuated from Kurla area as a precautionary measure.

The flood level of the Mithi river was being continuously monitored, the official said.