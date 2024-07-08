Mumbai rain: Shinde reviews situation, visits BMC disaster management control room

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday took stock of the heavy rain situation in Mumbai by chairing a meeting at Mantralaya and visiting the control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 AM, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas.

Services of local trains on Central Railway routes were severely affected due to the accumulation of water on tracks, while out-station trains are running behind schedule.

At Mantralaya, state minister for Relief and Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Anil Patil was also present.

After attending the meeting at Mantralaya, Shinde went to the disaster department control room at the civic headquarters and reviewed the situation.

He was accompanied by guardian ministers for Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, respectively, their cabinet colleague Girish Mahajan, state chief secretary Sujata Saunik, Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and senior IAS officer IS Chahal.

The chief minister was apprised of the situation by civic officials.

In view of heavy rains and a high tide warning, the civic body appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and dial its control numbers for emergency help.

BMC's disaster management control room was keeping an eye on all the happenings and all senior officials and ward-level staffers are on the field, the civic body said.

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average of 115.63 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western parts of Mumbai received 168.68 mm and 165.93 mm rain, respectively, an official said.

In eastern Mumbai, Govandi recorded the highest 315.6 mm rainfall, followed by 314.5 mm at Powai, while in western parts, Malpa Dongri in Andheri received the highest 292.2 mm rainfall followed by 278.2 mm at Chakala.

In the island city, Pratiksha Nagar got 220.2 mm of rainfall, followed by 185.8 mm in Sewri Koliwada.