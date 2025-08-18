Mumbai rains: BMC declares holiday for schools, colleges on Tue

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body has announced holiday for all aided and non-aided schools as well as colleges in the metropolis on Tuesday amid forecast of heavy rains.

The holiday, which is also for teaching and non-teaching staff, has been declared keeping in mind the safety of students, an official said.

The order was issued on Monday evening by the school education department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai has witnesses heavy rains since the early hours of Monday, following which the BMC had declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the afternoon session. PTI KK BNM