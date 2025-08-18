Mumbai rains: CR trains delayed, WR says it stayed afloat; metro rail services unaffected

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday caused waterlogging on several roads and railway tracks, affecting citizens.

Central Railway spokesperson Swapnil Nila told PTI that tracks were submerged at Sion, Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur and Kurla, while water had accumulated at some other places on the network.

"Suburban services on Harbour line were running at least 20-22 minutes late. The delay on the Main line is 20-25 minutes. Due to continuous rains, there is delay due to issue of visibility," Nila said.

CR said it had deployed personnel along its tracks in low-lying areas like Dadar, Parel, Byculla, Matunga, Wadala, Chembur, Mankhurd, Chunabhatti etc.

Several passengers, however, claimed the delays on the network were longer, especially in Kurla and Wadala.

In a statement, Western Railway said, "There was red alert on 16th and 17th and 18th August. We managed to remain afloat due to persistent efforts of railways staff. Grant Road, Dadar, Vasai Road and Virar station observed more than 250mm rainfall, whereas Bandra Terminus Yard, Andheri and Borivali recorded more than 300mm in last two days." It said more than 110 de-watering pumps were working incessantly and gangs were deployed to keep the drains clear out of floating plastic garbage.

"Stationary watchman, bridge guards and moving watchman were available throughout the red alert at vulnerable locations and bridges to keep an eye on the water level. More than 180 staff and more than 70 pump operators ensured seamless train movement. Permanent Way Inspectors kept inspecting the section and ground staff kept the diesel supply uninterrupted in the pumps," it added.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said the intensity of rain lessened after 2pm, adding that areas like Dadar, Worli, Chembur, Sion, Juhu, Vikhroli etc received more than 150 millimetres between 8:30am and 2:30pm.

Pumps had to be deployed along with personnel to tackle waterlogging in Hindmata, Kings Circle, Lalbaug, Byculla and some other areas, they added.

"All seven pumps at Hindmata pumping station are operational. Water accumulated in the low-lying areas is receding rapidly and traffic in the area is running smoothly," a BMC spokesperson said.

A Mumbai Metro Line 3 spokesperson said the underground route, also called Aqua Line, was running as per schedule despite heavy rains.

The line provides connectivity from Aarey JVLR in the western part of Mumbai to Acharya Atre Chowk Stn Worli in the city's central region.

A spokesperson of Maha Mumbai Metro said Metro Line Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7 services were running on time and remain unaffected due to the rain.

"Trains are kept on standby to add extra services whenever needed to ensure smooth travel even in case of emergencies," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 mm of rain in a 6-8 hour period. PTI KK BNM