Mumbai rains: Harbour line train services between CSMT and Kurla remain suspended even after 12 hrs

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Suburban train services on Mumbai's Harbour line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla railway stations remained suspended even after 12 hours on Tuesday as torrential rains submerged the tracks.

Talking to PTI, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said the operations of local trains in this section have not resumed as 15-inch deep water is lying above tracks at Chunabhatti station on the Harbour line.

Suburban services between Kurla and Panvel stations were resumed around 10 pm after the water receded from Kurla and Mankhurd section, he said.

Local train services between CSMT in south Mumbai and Thane stations resumed on Tuesday evening, eight hours after torrential rains brought the city's lifeline to a halt.

The services on the main line of the Central Railway between CSMT and Thane, suspended at 11.30 am, resumed when a train departed from CSMT at 7.28 pm, a railway spokesperson said.

Some long distance trains were also rescheduled or cancelled.

A large number of commuters were inconvenienced and many were forced to jump out of the stranded trains and walk through the waterlogged tracks. PTI KK NP