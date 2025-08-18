Mumbai rains: People carry ailing kin on their backs at waterlogged Chembur hospital

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Heavy rains in Mumbai since the early hours of Monday threw life out of gear in several parts of the metropolis, resulting in hardships to citizens, including to those visiting a hospital in Chembur hit by waterlogging.

Several persons were seen carrying ailing kin on their backs to gain access to the Maa General Hospital, which is run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Pumps had to be deployed at the hospital to tackle waterlogging, a civic official said.

The situation was brought under control by evening, he added. PTI DC BNM