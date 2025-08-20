Mumbai rains: Santacruz receives over 200 mm rain in 24 hours

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Mumbai's Santacruz observatory, representative of the western suburbs, recorded 200 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, a day after heavy downpur battered the city, as per the IMD data.

Among neighbouring districts which also witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday, the popular Matheran hill station in Raigad recorded the highest rainfall at 382.5 mm, it said.

"The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai received 107.4 mm rain, whereas the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs reported 209 mm during the 24-hour period," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Other areas in the metropolis also witnessed intense showers. Vikhroli received 229.5 mm rain, Mumbai airport 208 mm, Byculla 193.5 mm, Juhu 150 mm and Bandra 137.5 mm of rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

In neighbouring districts, Matheran in Raigad recorded the highest rainfall at 382.5 mm, followed by Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara receiving 278 mm, New Panvel in Raigad 217.5 mm, Karjat in Raigad 211.5 mm, Chiplun in Ratnagiri 123.5 mm and Bhayander in Thane 100.5 mm.

The IMD has issued advisories for people and local authorities to remain cautious as intermittent heavy showers are likely to continue in parts of Mumbai and adjoining districts. PTI ND GK