Mumbai rains: Streets inundated, local trains hit, airlines issue advisories amid ‘red’ alert

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Mumbaikars woke up to very heavy rainfall on Monday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert, forecasting extremely heavy rains at isolated places in the city and adjoining areas, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges, officials said.
Roads in several areas of the city got inundated after the heavy downpour for the third consecutive day.
Some low-lying areas like the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessed water accumulation at a few locations, affecting traffic movement.
Local trains, considered the lifeline of the metropolis, were running late by around 10 minutes. However, there was no suspension of services, according to officials.
The suburban services on the Central Railway route were affected as water accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line, and due to failure of track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, the officials said.
The blinding rain in some parts of the city affected visibility and slowed down vehicular movement, as per motorists.
In its latest bulletin, the IMD has upgraded and issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts for the next two days.
Data from the IMD shows that in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, the suburban Santacruz station received 99 mm rainfall while the Colaba coastal observatory registered 38 mm of rainfall.
As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday, waterlogging was reported in several pockets, leading to slow moving traffic.
Airlines such as Akasa Air and IndiGo issued advisories for travellers, asking them to keep additional time in hand as some routes leading to the Mumbai airport witnessed traffic congestion.
Owing to waterlogging, both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day. The Mumbai Traffic Police informed that traffic will be routed via Thackeray bridge and Gokhale bridge.
Waterlogging was also reported along the Vakola bridge, Hyatt Junction as well as Khar subway, leading to slow traffic movement, police said.
In light of the incessant showers lashing Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city operating in the second shift (post 12 pm).
“Keeping in mind the safety of students due to the continuous rains that have been continuing since morning, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai in the second semester i.e. after 12 noon on Monday, August 18,” the BMC posted on X.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti advised citizens to exercise caution as heavy rainfall continued to lash the city.
“Dear Mumbaikars, Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary.
“Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100/112/103. Your safety always comes first,” the CP posted on X.
In a post on X, Akasa Air wrote: “Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight.” IndiGo said its airport staff will help the travellers along the way.
“The rain continues to make its presence felt across Mumbai, and road travel has been affected in parts. Traffic is moving slowly on some routes to the airport due to persistent showers and pooling water.
"If you are catching a flight today, we recommend heading out early and keeping an eye on your flight updates via our app and website. Our airport teams are standing by and ready to help you along the way," IndiGo posted on X.