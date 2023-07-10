Mumbai receives 31.17% of average annual rainfall this monsoon season

Mumbai: Mumbai has received 31.17 per cent of the annual average rainfall of 2,547 mm till Monday morning, as per the city civic body's monsoon report.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre declared the onset of monsoon in the country's financial capital on June 25, late by about a fortnight.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) report, the IMD Mumbai has recorded 1,043.8 mm rainfall at its Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) and 658.7 mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) in the last 15 days.

The downpour recorded at the Santacruz observatory is 37.49 per cent of the average annual rainfall of 2,784 mm and the figure at the Colaba observatory is 28.52 per cent of the average rainfall of 2,310 mm, according to the report.

During the same period last year, the Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 1,106.6 mm and 1,015.1 mm rainfall, respectively.

The IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, the report said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 13.12 mm, 13.59 mm and 19.77 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, as per the BMC's report.