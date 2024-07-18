Mumbai receives heavy showers, residents complain of waterlogging; island city gets more rainfall

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed Mumbai since early Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging in some parts the city.

While the island city received 101 millimetres of rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department's Colaba observatory, the figure was 50.2 millimetres for the suburbs as recorded by the Santacruz observatory, an official said in the evening.

In a 10-hour period between 8am and 6pm, the island city received 47.29 mm of rain, the eastern part of the metropolis got 30.56 mm and the western areas received 38.18 mm, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's monsoon update.

The metropolis recorded 10 incidents of tree or branch fall, four incidents of house or wall collapse and five pertaining to short circuits, though no one was injured in these untoward happenings, the update informed.

While the update mentioned that rail and road traffic remained normal, several commuters said suburban trains were running 10-15 minutes late.

The rains in the financial capital since the early hours of the day saw water-logging in low-lying areas like Gandhi Market, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Andheri subway and Sion, causing problems for traffic, residents said.

However, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there was no report of waterlogging.

Earlier, Western and Central Railways too had said their services were running normally, though commuters complained of delays of 10-15 minutes.

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking spokesperson said no bus route was diverted anywhere in the city and suburbs due to the rain.

The IMD had predicted moderate to heavy rain in the metropolis for the day, adding that a high tide of 3.78 metres would take place at 10:03am and another of 3.23 metres at 9:35pm.

The IMD in its forecast for 24 hours from 8 am on Thursday said, "Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places." Some citizens took to social media to inform about rains and traffic snarls.

"Dadar station, Parel, Hindmata are currently waterlogged. Please travel safely. The route from east to west (Dadar, Prabhadevi , Lower Parel) bridges are jammed. People travelling from Borivali or Thane to Mumbai please take care," X user @MotorMouth786 said in a post.

The city has been witnessing steady rainfall since Wednesday evening, with the intensity being greater in the island city than the suburbs.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, the island city recorded an average 83 mm rainfall, eastern parts 45 mm and western areas 39 mm downpour, the civic official said. PTI KK GK BNM