Mumbai receives light intermittent rainfall

Mumbai, July 26 (PTI) Mumbai received light showers till Saturday noon amid the Met department's prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that heavy to very rainfall is likely in the island city and suburbs till Sunday morning, with the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

A civic official stated that suburban areas received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8 AM on Saturday.

While the eastern and western suburbs recorded 89.44 mm and 81.42 mm of rainfall, respectively, the island city received light rain at 29.51 mm.

Amid an orange alert for Mumbai on Friday, the metropolis received intermittent heavy spells with occasional sunshine.

The IMD, meanwhile, upgraded its orange alert for Palghar to red, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in some areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said a high tide of 4.67 metres is expected at 1.20 pm and a low tide of 1.26 metres at 7.27 pm on Saturday.

Typically, heavy rain during high tides causes waterlogging of low-lying areas. PTI KK NSK