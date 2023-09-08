Mumbai receives moderate-to-heavy rainfall

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTl) Parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The suburbs received 70 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, it said.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert (heavy rainfall) for parts of the suburbs for Saturday.

The Colaba weather station in south Mumbai recorded 46 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm and a maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, while the Santacruz weather station in the western suburbs recorded 70.3 mm of rainfall with maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius. PTI PR KRK