Mumbai records rise in malaria, dengue, hepatitis cases in Jan-July; lepto, gastro infections dip

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Mumbai, which saw an early arrival of monsoon this year, has recorded an uptick in malaria, dengue, chikungunya and hepatitis cases during January-July as compared to the same period of the previous year, the city civic body said on Friday.

However, a decline was noted in cases of both leptospirosis and gastroenteritis during the period under review, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its report - 'Monsoon-Related Diseases'.

The financial capital reported 4,151 cases of malaria during January-July 2025 as compared to 2,852 in the same period of previous year, 1,160 of dengue (966 last year), 265 of chikungunya (46 in 2024) and 613 of hepatitis (493 in 2024).

The city reported 244 cases of leptospirosis in the first seven months of the current calendar year compared to 281 in the same period of 2024, while gastroenteritis cases dropped to 5,182 from 5,439 in January-July 2024.

"The early onset of rain from May created a favourable environment for vector-borne diseases, leading to an increase in malaria, dengue, chikungunya and hepatitis cases in (Jan-July) 2025 compared to (same period in) 2024," said an official statement.

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on May 26, marking the earliest arrival of rains in the country's financial capital in 75 years.

In July, the BMC inspected 14,39,978 houses and collected 2,31,112 blood samples.

The civic body said it has released an advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

It has urged citizens to ensure there is no stagnant water in or around their homes and in the vicinity of their buildings and to avoid collecting items like old tires, water tanks among others that can accumulate water.

The city civic body also advised citizens to follow proper cough etiquette and wash hands frequently with soap and water. PTI SM RSY