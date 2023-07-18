Mumbai records zero COVID-19 cases and no deaths for second day in a row

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus infections and zero fatalities for the second straight day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city recorded zero new cases for the seventh time in 2023 and 11th time since March 12, 2020.

The tally of COVID-19 cases thus remained unchanged at 11,64,005 while the death toll stood at 19,775.

The city has not reported coronavirus-related deaths for the last several days.

As per the BMC bulletin, 528 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city during the day.

Five patients recovered since previous evening.

The city now has 18 active COVID-19 cases, the report said. PTI KK KRK