Mumbai reels under oppressive heat; no respite for next four days, says IMD

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday recorded a hot and humid day as oppressive heat refused to give any respite from the sweltering weather.

The Santacruz observatory recorded 35.9 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory clocked 33.9 degrees, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Thane Belapur Industrial Association observatory in Navi Mumbai recorded 38 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said there will be no respite for the next four days as hot and humid conditions will continue. PTI PR NR