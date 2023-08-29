Mumbai reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 92

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Mumbai reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 11,64,314, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,776, said a BMC bulletin.

A day before, the city had reported six new cases of the respiratory illness.

As per the bulletin, 309 new tests were conducted in the financial capital, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,89,23,501.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,446 after 14 more patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

The city is now left with 92 active COVID-19 cases, the civic body said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Mumbai was 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between August 22 and 28 stood at 0.0009 per cent, said the bulletin. PTI KK RSY