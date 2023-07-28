Mumbai reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 23

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,64,040, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Advertisment

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,775.

A day before, the city had reported two COVID-19 cases and zero fatality.

A BMC bulletin said 601 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,89,14,445.

According to the bulletin, the number of recoveries rose to 11,44,242 after four patients recuperated from the respiratory illness during the day.

The city is now left with 23 active COVID-19 cases, it added. PTI KK RSY