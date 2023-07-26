Mumbai reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 25

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,64,033, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Advertisment

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,775.

A day ago, the financial capital had registered three COVID-19 cases and zero fatality.

A BMC bulletin said 579 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city, taking their cumulative count to 1,89,11,743.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,233 after three patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, it said.

The metropolis is now left with 25 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. PTI KK RSY