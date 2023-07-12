Mumbai reports five new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 25

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,992, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,775 as no new fatality linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, a BMC bulletin said.

A day before, the city had reported five COVID-19 cases and zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 886 tests were conducted in the city, taking their total count to 1,89,05,322.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,192 after two more patients recuperated from the illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 25 active cases. PTI KK RSY