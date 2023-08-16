Mumbai reports four fresh COVID-19 cases, no new death; active tally below 50

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Mumbai reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 11,64,155, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to a BMC bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,776.

As many as 133 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,89,19,977, said the bulletin.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,322 after 10 more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness during the day, it said.

The city is now left with 47 active COVID-19 cases. PTI KK RSY