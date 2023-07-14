Mumbai reports one COVID-19 case, no deaths

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported a single new COVID-19 case which took the tally of infections reported in the city to 11,63,993, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,775 with zero fresh fatalities being reported.

A day before, the city had reported five new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths.

As per the BMC bulletin, 432 Covid tests were conducted in the city.

Two patients recovered since Wednesday evening.

The city now has 24 active COVID-19 cases, the report said. PTI KK KRK