Mumbai resident’s body found in Thane drain

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man from Mumbai’s Powai area was found in a drain in Thane city on Sunday, an official said.

The Thane civic body’s disaster control room was alerted about a body in a nullah in Kolshet around 5.30 pm, the official said.

Local firemen and civic staffers fished out the body of the man, who was identified as Raju Bansi Akhade, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to preliminary reports, Akhade had come to visit a relative who lives in the Kolshet area.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and the Kapurbawdi police have for now registered a case of accidental death, an official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR