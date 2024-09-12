Mumbai: Road caves in at Dadar; no injuries

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) A road caved in at an intersection in the Dadar area of central Mumbai on Thursday, trapping a car’s tyre in the crater, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 11.30 am at the busy Kismat junction on Veer Savarkar Marg in Dadar West, they said. It created a 3 feet X 5 feet crater.

Traffic police with the help of locals pulled out the car from the crater after the cave-in, which briefly disrupted vehicular movement in Dadar. A video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media.

The visuals shows a steel grey car’s front left tyre stuck in a few feet deep crater. Locals are seen swarming the spot, taking videos and photos on their mobile phones.

A civic official said that the local ward staff and employees from their roads department have been sent to the scene and the damaged portion of the road is being repaired. PTI KK NR