Mumbai: Road caves in due to leakage from 66-inch water pipeline; no injuries

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) A road caved in at an intersection in Dadar in central Mumbai on Thursday, trapping a car’s tyre in the crater, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 11.30 am at the busy Kismat junction on Veer Savarkar Marg in Dadar West, they said. It created a 3 feet X 5 feet crater.

Traffic police with the help of locals pulled out the car from the crater after the cave-in, which briefly disrupted vehicular movement in Dadar. A video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media.

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the road caved in due to leakage from a 66-inch underground pipeline.

The leakage was on the down part of the pipeline, which was noticed after the crater was deepened through digging as part of repair efforts, it said.

The pipeline repair was delayed due to scheduled water supply in the locality, the statement said, adding it was finally undertaken in the evening.

Repairs will take time and water supply to the area during this period will remain affected, the civic body added.

The visuals showed a steel grey car's front left tyre stuck in a crater a few feet deep. Locals can be seen swarming the spot, taking videos and photos on their mobile phones.