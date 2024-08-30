Mumbai road rage: Couple in Audi booked for assaulting Ola cab driver

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) A couple was booked for allegedly assaulting an aggregator cab service driver after an argument over his car dashing their Audi vehicle, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

A video which went viral on social media purportedly showed the man throwing the 24-year-old cab driver onto the ground, due to which the latter suffered head injuries, the official added.

"The incident happened around 11:20pm on August 18 when Ola cab driver Kayamuddin Ansari was travelling towards Ulwe in Navi Mumbai with a passenger. He submitted a complaint of assault on Wednesday. As per the complainant, he was going from Asalpha metro rail station when an Audi car dashed his car from the rear," the Parksite police station official said.

"When Ansari got down to check if his vehicle had suffered any damage, the couple in the Audi car, identified as Rishabh Chakravarti (35) and his wife Antara Ghosh (27), got down and started abusing him. Ghosh also allegedly pulled the Ola cab device from Ansari's vehicle and left from the spot," he said quoting the complaint.

Ansari followed the Audi and his vehicle hit the luxury car at the entrance of a building opposite a mall in Ghatkopar, following which Chakravarti slapped him, the official said.

"Chakravarti lifted Ansari and slammed him to the ground, resulting in the latter suffering head injuries. Ansari was first taken to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar and then shifted to state-run JJ hospital. His statement has been recorded. The assault on him has been captured by CCTV cameras at the entrance of the building," he added.

"Based on Ansari's complaint, a case was registered against Chakravarti and Ghosh. They have been issued a notice to remain present in court. Claims and counterclaims from both sides are being probed," the official informed.