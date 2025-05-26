Mumbai road rage: Man held for stabbing car occupant to death after argument on overtaking

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Mumbai police on Monday said it had solved the road rage incident in Vikhroli, in which one man was stabbed to death, with the arrest of a two-wheeler rider.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the service road in Ghatkopar East.

Vikhroli-based car dealer Zeeshan Rafique Sheikh was stabbed to death after he had an argument with a two-wheeler rider on the issue of overtaking, the official said.

"A case of murder was registered at Pantnagar Police Station against the two wheeler driver. Various teams were formed to solve the case. Suresh Jaiswal, a resident of Vikhroli, was nabbed by the Crime Branch within 24 hours of the incident the help of technical analysis and human intelligence," the official said.

Jaiswal has been handed over to Pantnagar police for further action, the official added. PTI DC BNM