Mumbai road rage: Two-wheeler rider stabs to death man in car; overtaking triggered fight, say cops

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in a road rage incident in Vikhroli on Sunday afternoon, a Mumbai police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Vikhroli-based car dealer Zeeshan Rafique Sheikh, the Pantnagar police station official said.

"Sheikh and his friend were on their way to Kurla when they had an altercation with a scooter rider, who is as yet unidentified. A woman was riding pillion on the two-wheeler. The fight took place due to overtaking. The two-wheeler rider stabbed Sheikh with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death," the official said.

A case of murder and other offences has been registered and efforts are on to trace and nab the accused, the official said. PTI ZA BNM