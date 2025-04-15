Mumbai roads to be fully concretised by April 2027: Deputy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) The road network in Mumbai will be fully concretised and made pothole-free by April 2027, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday.

When he became chief minister in 2022, his government decided to concretise 700 km of roads in the city, and the work was in progress on 400 km of roads, he said.

"Between December 2026 to March-April 2027, 100 per cent of roads will be concretised," Shinde told reporters.

The deputy CM, who is also the Urban Development Minister, was inspecting the progress of concretisation of roads before the start of the monsoon.

Utility ducts have been made along the roads so that there is no need to dig them up again and again for fresh utility works, he further said.

`M60' material is being used for `Ultra Thin White Topping' of roads, Shinde said, adding, "The roads will last for 25-30 years and will be accident-free and pothole-free." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, an MLA from the city, and other opposition leaders have alleged financial irregularities in the ongoing concretisation of roads. PTI PR KRK