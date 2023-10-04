Mumbai school teacher arrested for molesting 13-yr-old student

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Police have arrested a music teacher of a school in suburban Mumbai on charges of molesting a 13-year-old student, an official said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old accused had also allegedly tried to chat with the Class 7 student on social media, but she resisted his move, the official said.

The girl has accused the teacher of molesting as well as stalking her. The matter came to light after she informed about it to her parents, who then approached the Charkop police with a complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, the accused, Siddharth Singh, was arrested late Tuesday night and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-D (stalking) as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

An investigation is on into the case, he added. PTI ZA GK