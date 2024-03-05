Mumbai sees dip in temperature; cool conditions to prevail for two more days: IMD

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Mumbai continued to experience a nip in the air on Tuesday morning as it recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, and the cool conditions are likely to prevail for two more days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Advertisment

The city had on Monday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of March at 17.9 degrees Celsius after a gap of four years.

As per IMD data, Mumbai had recorded 17.9 degrees Celsius at Santacruz, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in March since 2020, while Colaba reported 19 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis has seen a drop of one to two degrees Celsius from the average.

Advertisment

Colaba had recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz was at 29.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Mumbai's all-time lowest minimum temperature in March was 12.7 degrees Celsius in 2012, it said.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded at Santacruz was 18 degrees Celsius and 20.5 degrees Celsius at Colaba, the IMD said.

Advertisment

Talking to PTI, IMD director Sunil Kamble said for the last couple of days, Mumbai's maximum temperature was in the range of 25 to 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 18 to 20 degrees Celsius, mainly due to a change in the wind patterns.

"The main reason for the temperature drop in Mumbai is the wind patterns. Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, along with northerly and westerly winds, have brought down the temperature," Kamble said.

The cool conditions are likely to prevail for the next two days before a slow rise in the temperature, he said. PTI KK ARU