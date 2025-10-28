Mumbai sees light showers; IMD forecasts intermittent rain over next 48 hours

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) A depression over the Arabian Sea brought unseasonal showers to Mumbai on Tuesday evening, with the weather department forecasting intermittent rainfall over the next 48 hours.

The Colaba observatory recorded 11 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Santacruz observatory recorded no rainfall, an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

The weather system over the Arabian Sea is expected to bring intermittent showers to the city over the next 48 hours, he said.

"The depression over the Arabian Sea is influencing the coastal weather and has resulted in light rainfall in parts of Mumbai. Similar conditions are likely to persist for the next two days," an IMD official said.

The rainfall led to a slight dip in day temperatures across the city.

The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees higher than the average.

The maximum temperature was 32.8 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal at the Santacruz observatory, while the minimum temperature was 24.7 degrees Celsius, marking a rise of 2.4 degrees from the usual.

According to IMD officials, the combination of cloudy skies and moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea has moderated daytime heat but led to slightly warmer nights across the city. PTI ND ARU