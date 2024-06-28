Mumbai sees moderate to heavy rainfall on Fri; suburbs wetter than island city

Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, which led to some tree fall incidents, traffic snarls and delay in suburban train operations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management department said the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department recorded 78.6 millimetres of rainfall, while the figure was 65.9 mm at the Colaba observatory in the southern part of the metropolis.

In a 10-hour period that ended at 6pm, the island city recorded an average 35.72 mm, while eastern Mumbai witnessed 33.30 mm and the western part of the city got 29.92 mm, a civic official said.

On Friday morning, the IMD, Mumbai had predicted "generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The city witnessed 24 incidents of tree or branch fall, four of short circuit and two of wall collapse, but there is no report of any injury to anyone, an update from the civic disaster management department said.

There were no reports of major waterlogging, though local trains on the Central Railway network were running late by 10-20 minutes in the morning and those operated by Western Railway also faced some delays, the official said.

Widespread rains since Thursday evening had caused waterlogging in some low lying areas of Kurla West and Andheri subway last night, he said.

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, earlier than the normal date of June 11, but rains have been sparse all through the month. PTI KK BNM