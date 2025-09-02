Mumbai sees rise in malaria, dengue in July-Aug; gastro, lepto cases drop

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Mumbai has witnessed an increase in malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and hepatitis, while cases of leptospirosis and gastroenteritis have seen a decline in the last two months, the city civic body said on Tuesday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Monsoon-Diseases report, the city has reported 5,706 cases of malaria during the January-August period compared to 4,021 in the same period in 2024.

It has recorded 2,319 cases of dengue from 1,979 last year, 810 cases of hepatitis against 662 and 485 cases of chikungunya from 210 last year, the report stated.

At least 5,774 cases of gastroenteritis were reported in the first eight months this year, from 6,133 cases in 2024, while there were 471 cases of leptospirosis from 553 last year.

"An increase in malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and leptospirosis cases was recorded in July-August, consistent with the trend observed in 2024. Generally, vector-borne diseases tend to peak in August; however, no rise in gastroenteritis cases has been observed this year," the BMC said in a statement.

The civic body inspected 10,66,204 houses in Mumbai and collected 1,84,602 blood samples in August.

It conducted an extensive public awareness drive for the prevention of vector-borne diseases, covering 3,284 housing societies and 264 schools, and 545 buildings were brought under the "Zero Mosquito Breeding Campaign", it stated. PTI SM ARU