Mumbai sees seven COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 51

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported seven COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,64,115, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,776, a civic official said.

On Wednesday, the metropolis had witnessed 10 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by three in the last 24 hours and touched 11,44,288, leaving the city with 51 active cases, he said.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between August 3 and 9 was 0.0007 per cent, as per civic data.

So far, 1,89,18,466 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 515 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 1,44,712 days, as per BMC data.