Mumbai sees sunlight for second day in a row

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The sun shone over most of Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Friday, extending relief to residents after a week of overcast skies and rains.

On Thursday, most parts of the Island city witnessed bright sunlight till late afternoon. The sky was coludy in the evening, but there was hardly any rain except occasional intense showers at isolated locations.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rains in the metropolis and occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph on Thursday.

Public transport services, including BEST buses and suburban local trains on the Central and Western railways, are running uninterrupted, said officials on Friday. Passengers, however, reported some train delays.

Vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and highways was also normal.

The intensity of rains began to ease on Wednesday, putting life back on track, days after heavy rains battered the financial capital, submerging roads, rail tracks and leading to flight and train disruptions.

On Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were rescued after two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains.

Incessant rains over the past few days in various parts of the state, including the capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region, had thrown life out of gear. Hundreds of people had to be shifted to safety due to flooding, which also damaged crops on a large scale. PTI KK NR