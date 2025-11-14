Mumbai: Sena UBT-BJP workers face-off outside five-star hotel over staff union row

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Workers of the Shiv Sena UBT's Bharatiya Kamgar Sena on Friday clashed with BJP activists outside a five-star hotel here, days after the establishment's staff joined the saffron party-affiliated union.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab reached the hotel in Bandra West after it was alleged that Bharatiya Kamgar Sena members were being misled and inducted into the BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh.

"Workers were deceived and their signatures were taken under false pretences," Parab told police as he confronted them at the entrance of the luxury hotel.

The police stopped Parab from entering the premises, following which he protested, arguing that he couldn't be stopped from meeting his party's workers.

Shiv Sena (UBT) activists alleged signatures of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena members were taken without their knowledge, and a BJP-affiliated union was formed improperly at the hotel.

On Wednesday, hotel employees formally joined the Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh in the presence of its chief and BJP state president Ravindra Chavan.

A board of the new union was unveiled on the hotel premises, followed by a gate meeting. PTI ND ARU