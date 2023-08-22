Mumbai: Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan appears before EOW over ‘irregularities’ in khichdi distribution during COVID

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan on Tuesday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in connection with a preliminary enquiry over distribution of ‘khichdi’ to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

Chavan, a close aide of party leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, appeared before EOW officials on the compound of the police commissioner’s office in south Mumbai around 11.45 am, he said.

The EOW is conducting the preliminary enquiry (PE) in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi, a preparation of rice and lentils, to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, the contract for which had been awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

EOW officials are going to record Suraj Chavan’s statement in connection with the PE, he said.

Last month, Chavan was questioned by the EOW for six hours over alleged irregularities linked to works awarded by the BMC to contractors and suppliers during the pandemic based on the inputs of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED, which is probing the alleged “jumbo COVID centre scam” related to Lifeline Hospital Management Services Private Limited had raided 15 places including premises belonging to Chavan. PTI DC NR