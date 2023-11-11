Mumbai: Senior citizen dies of snakebite in Malad

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) A 61-year-old man died of snakebite in Malad in Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon and the deceased has been identified as Zafar Hussain, a Pune resident who had come to his kin's home in Raheja locality in Malad East for shopping for the wedding of his son, the Dindoshi police station official said.

"When he went into the bathroom, he was bitten by a cobra, which probably came in from the window. He rushed out and told his relatives, who took him to a nearby hospital where died during treatment," the official said.

A snake rescuer removed the reptile, the official said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered. PTI ZA BNM BNM