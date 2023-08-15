Mumbai: Senior citizen killed in fire at residential building

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out at a residential building in suburban Santacruz (West) on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the seven-story building situated on Tagore Road around 3.45 pm.

A man and a woman were rescued by fire brigade personnel donning special Breathing Apparatus suits from the sixth floor through the staircase, the official said.

The man, who was 65 years old, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, he said.

The woman was treated on site by 108 ambulance service doctors and discharged, the official said.

The blaze was brought under control but the cause was yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI DC KRK