Mumbai-Seychelles-Mumbai sailing expedition with all-women crew flagged off

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A tri-services circumnavigation sailing expedition team comprising 12 women officers embarking on a challenging 55-day voyage covering 4,000 nautical miles from Mumbai to Seychelles and back aboard IASV Triveni was flagged off on Monday.

The pioneering initiative highlights the indomitable spirit of 'Nari Shakti' and aims to promote gender parity in maritime endeavours, officials said.

The expedition serves as a preparatory phase for an even more ambitious circumnavigation sailing expedition planned for 2026, the Ministry of Defence said.

The expedition -- 'Samudra Pradakshina' -- was flagged off by Lt Gen A K Ramesh, Commandant, College of Military Engineering (CME), from the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre at Colaba in Mumbai, the ministry said in a statement. "Selected from 41 enthusiastic volunteers, 12 women officers, rigorously trained for two years in ocean sailing, are set to navigate treacherous waters, demonstrating their resilience, courage and determination on the high seas," the ministry said.

The crew have embarked upon several training expeditions, gradually increasing in complexity and distance, including short and long distances, over days and nights.

"They have come out successful, overcoming challenges of weather, mechanical issues of the yatch, and physical toll," it said.

The Mumbai-Seychelles-Mumbai expedition not only symbolises the empowerment of women in the armed forces, but also pays tribute to India's legendary warrior queens such as Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Durgavati and Rani Lakshmi Bai, whose deeds continue to inspire generations, the ministry said.

The flagging-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 30, marking the successful completion of the voyage.

The expedition reaffirms India's commitment to fostering inclusivity and excellence in maritime endeavours, proving that 'Nari Shakti' is an unstoppable force capable of conquering any challenge, the ministry said.