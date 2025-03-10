Mumbai Shiv Sena leader held in extortion case; faces another FIR for forcibly occupying shop

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a Mumbai-based Shiv Sena office-bearer in a case of alleged extortion registered in December last year, an official said on Monday.

Lalsingh Rajpurohit, 'Vibhag Parmukh' (division head) of the Shiv Sena in suburban Kandivali, was arrested on late Sunday night, he said.

Hours after the police action, Rajpurohit was suspended from the party headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to the Kandivali police station official, on December 28, police had registered a case against the Shiv Sena functionary and six of his associates for allegedly demanding extortion money from a road construction contractor.

On Friday last (March 7), the police registered another FIR against him for allegedly forcibly occupying a shop belonging to a Marathi family in Kandivali. PTI ZA RSY