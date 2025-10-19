Mumbai: Shivaji Park residents demand action over bursting of firecrackers after 10 pm

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Residents of the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, central Mumbai, have urged the police to take action against those bursting firecrackers after 10 pm, officials said on Sunday.

Members of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Residents Welfare ALM submitted an application, seeking curbs on the bursting of firecrackers, to the Shivaji Park police station on October 13, they said.

As per the application, the residents have demanded strict adherence to the Bombay High Court order that restricts the bursting of firecrackers after 10 pm, aiming to preserve peace and minimise air and noise pollution during festive seasons.

The residents have demanded strict action against the persons violating the guidelines concerning the use of firecrackers at Shivaji Park, a huge public ground, police said. PTI DC NR