Mumbai shocker: RPF traces train stunt performer, finds youth has lost leg, arm

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) The youngster traced by the Railway Protection Force for performing a dangerous stunt on a suburban local train in Mumbai turned out to be a shocking example of the danger of such acts, as he has lost an arm and leg, an official said on Friday.

The youngster's video, which showed him engaged in a dangerous act while clinging on to a train moving out of a platform, had gone viral after it was posted on X on July 14.

"When the RPF found him, they were shocked since the boy, identified as Farhat Azam Shaikh, had lost a leg and arm in a stunt he performed on April 14 at Masjid station. He told us the July 14 video that went viral was of March 7 this year. It was recorded at Sewri station by a friend who uploaded it on social media," the official said.

In a release, Central Railway said it had issued a stern warning against performing dangerous stunts after the July 14 video.

A case was then registered by the Wadala unit of the RPF, which was successful in tracing the youngster to his home in Antop Hill in central Mumbai a few days later, the release said.

Emphasising the danger of such illegal acts, the release said Shaikh now faces extreme difficulty in performing daily chores.

"He has appealed to all passengers through a video to stay away from such acts, which are not only illegal but life-threatening. Central Railway requests passengers to desist from such unsafe stunts/activities that are life-threatening both for the individuals involved and other passengers," the release added.

These actions can have fatal consequences, the release said, and urged citizens to report anyone performing them by calling mobile number 9004410735 or 139 immediately.

This will create safe travel conditions and reduce deaths on tracks, the release added. PTI KK BNM