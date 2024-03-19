Mumbai: Signal glitch hits services of local trains on Western line; overcrowding at stations

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) A glitch in the signalling system between Vasai and Virar stations affected local train services on the Western line of the Mumbai suburban network, causing overcrowding at several stations during peak hour on Tuesday evening.

Services of a few outstation trains were also affected due to the signal problem at around 4.35 pm, a Railway official said.

"Train services between Vasai and Virar stations were affected because of signal failure on the DOWN slow line," a spokesperson of the Western Railways said.

It took more than two to three hours for Western Railway to fix the technical glitch and restore the suburban services between Vasai and Virar stations.

"The Down slow line signal was restored at 6.42 pm, while the Up slow line signal was restored at 7.38 pm," said Western Railway Chief PRO Sumit Thakur.

Thakur said the technical glitch in the signalling system occurred due to a cable cut.

According to commuters, no trains were going towards Virar from Vasai, which caused overcrowding at railway stations during evening peak hours.

Western Railway operates around 1,400 suburban services daily between Churchgate and Dahanu stations, and more than 30 lakh commuters travel on its suburban trains daily. PTI KK ARU NSK