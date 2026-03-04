Mumbai stock broker gets death threat with Rs 5 crore extortion demand

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) A 62-year-old stock broker from Mumbai received a death threat from an unidentified caller using an international number, who demanded Rs 5 crore extortion from him, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant received the threat message on WhatsApp.

The sender allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill him and his family members if the amount was not paid, an official of Malad police station said.

Initially, the businessman ignored the message. However, his son also received a similar threatening message on WhatsApp from another unidentified number. The sender again demanded Rs 5 crore and warned of dire consequences, including death threats to family members and relatives.

The victim then approached the police and submitted the messages and audio recordings as evidence. Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections pertaining to extortion and criminal intimidation.

In recent weeks, several businessmen across Mumbai have received extortion threats via international calls. Traders from Vile Parle, Borivali and Andheri had reported similar threats with the callers citing the name f gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police subsequently arrested a few accused who allegedly confessed to using the gangster's name to extort money. Further investigation is underway, the official added.