Mumbai: Suburban train services on Kalyan-Kasara, Kalyan-Badlapur stretches restored after 7 hours

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) The Central Railway’s suburban train services on the Kalyan-Badlapur stretch in Maharashtra’s Thane district, adjoining Mumbai, were restored after seven hours on Wednesday, officials said. Services on the Kalyan-Kasara route were up and running after nearly three hours.

Services between Badlapur and Ambarnath were stopped at 11.05 hours due to waterlogging which disrupted the movement of trains from Kalyan to Karjat. Mumbai and Thane district received heavy downpours on Wednesday.

Point failures between Kalyan and Kasara prompted railway officials to stop the services on the stretch at around 2.40 pm.

The disruptions caused inconvenience to thousands of commuters. Since trains crawled or stood still on tracks, several commuters were seen walking on rail lines to reach the nearest station.

According to Rajnish Kumar Goyal, divisional manager of Central Railway’s Mumbai division, the Ambarnath-Badlapur stretch, which is part of the Kalyan-Karjat section, was opened for traffic around 6 pm.

He said that the Down (Karjat-bound) line was restored first followed by the Up line (CSMT-bound) about half an hour later.

Goyal said they had stopped the services as a precautionary measure as water was flowing 8 inches above the track level. Trains are being operated at 10 kmph on UP and Down lines, he said.

The official said they moved men and material to the spot to avoid any breach in the embankment as the water was fast moving and had current at some spots.

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, said the Kalyan-Kasara section was restored at 17.25 pm.

Due to heavy rains and subsequent waterlogging, three railway track changing points failed on the north end of Kalyan, forcing the railway to stop its operation, Manaspure said.

Waterlogged tracks and technical failures had prompted railway authorities to cancel several suburban services. Trains were running 10-30 minutes late on the main line and 10-15 minutes on the Harbour line.

Commuters complained bunching of trains, due to which several of them jumped onto the tracks and walked to reach their desired destination or next station. They also complained of heavy rush at stations.

Earlier, the Central Railway said it had diverted some mail and express trains via Diva-Panvel-Karjat route and Daund-Manmad route, besides short-terminating and cancelling a few trains between Mumbai and Pune.

In the morning, train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route were affected due to a "point failure" at Panvel at 9.40 am. They were restored by 10 am, he said.

The Central Railway operates local train services on its Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district.

It also operates suburban services on the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad) and Goregaon (Mumbai). PTI KK GK NR