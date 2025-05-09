Mumbai: Tata Memorial Hospital receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) The Tata Memorial Hospital here received an email about a bomb on the premises on Friday morning, but it turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found, police said.

The email sent to the hospital's official email ID stated that there was a bomb on the premises and patients needed to be saved, an official from Bhoiwada police station said.

He said the police swung into action and searched the premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

The police are in the process of registering a first information report, and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI ZA ARU