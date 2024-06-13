Mumbai Teachers' constituency to see friendly fight between Sena and BJP

Mumbai, June 13 (PTI) The ruling Shiv Sena on Thursday announced the candidature of Shivaji Shendge for the Maharashtra legislative council polls from the Mumbai Teachers' constituency, setting up a friendly fight with its ally BJP.

The elections will be held on June 26.

The rival Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Jagannath Abhyankar from the seat while the BJP's nominee is Shivnath Darade.

Sanjay More, secretary of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said the decision to field Shendge was taken after consulting the allies.

Shendge had contested from the same seat in 2018 and was a runner-up, he said. PTI PR KRK