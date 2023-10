Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Arabian sea in suburban Mahim on Wednesday, a civic official said.

He went missing in the sea near Mukhdoom Sea Palace building at around 1.45 pm, prompting a search by Fire Brigade.

"The boy was recovered from the sea after a few hours of efforts. He was taken to civic-run Sion hospital where doctors declared him 'brought dead'," the official added. PTI KK NSK